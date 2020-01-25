China says number of coronavirus cases rises to 1,372

BEIJING, January 25. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by coronavirus in China has increased to 1,372 people, the Central Television of China said on Saturday.

Thus, according to data as of Saturday, the number of people infected with the virus increased to 1,372 people, the number of deaths did not change and reached 41.

China’s National Health Commission said earlier that the Chinese authorities have sent 1,230 doctors to the city of Wuhan in the central province of Hubei closed over a novel coronavirus outbreak to help local health institutions fight the deadly infection.

"China’s National Health Commission has formed six teams numbering a total of 1,230 specialists to render medical assistance to medics in Wuhan," the document says.

"Also, six back-up teams have been formed, which are ready to go Wuhan, if necessary," the statement says.

China’s news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday that 450 military doctors specializing in respiratory and infectious diseases and infection control in intensive care units had arrived in Wuhan by decision of the country’s Central Military Commission. Some of them have the experience of fighting the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, also known as atypical pneumonia) and the Ebola hemorrhagic fever.

As China’s National Health Commission reported on Saturday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in the country has reached 41. The number of infected people has risen to 1,287, including 237 in a severe condition. A total of 15,197 people have come into close contact with the infected persons, of whom 1,230 have been screened and discharged and 13,967 are under medical observation.

The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 31, 2019 about the outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of over 11 million people. The pathogen, the 2019-nCoV coronavirus, was identified on January 7.

The novel coronavirus cases have also been reported in Australia, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, France and Japan. The WHO has recognized the virus outbreak as a national emergency for China but has so far refrained from declaring it a global health emergency.