Russian theater director Volchek dies at 86 — Sovremennik Theater

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. A prominent Russian theater director Galina Volchek has died at the age of 86, the press service of the Sovremennik Theater told TASS on Thursday.

"Galina Borisovna has died," the press service said.

Volchek was born on 19 December 1933 in Moscow. In 1955, she graduated from the Moscow Art Theater School in 1955. Together with several other actors, she co-founded the Sovremennik Theater in Moscow. She made her debut as a theater director in 1962. In 1972, she became the chief director of the Sovremennik.