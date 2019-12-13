This week in photos: PM and pooch vote, Putin meets Zelensky, Moscow’s farewell to Luzhkov

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his dog Dilyn as he leaves a polling station, at the Methodist Central Hall, after voting in the general election in London, Britain, December 12© REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Acrobats of Great Moscow State Circus performing for Pope Francis and Roman Catholic cardinals during an audience at the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, December 12© Press Office of Great Moscow State Circus/TASS
Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attending a Normandy Four summit in the Elysee Palace, Paris, France, December 9© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi is crowned Miss Universe 2019 by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray at the conclusion of the Miss Universe 2019 beauty pagent at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, USA, December 8© EPA-EFE/BRANDEN CAMP
A person dressed as a koala takes part in a climate emergency demonstration called 'New South Wales is Burning, Sydney is Choking' organized by Uni Students for Climate Justice in Sydney, Australia, December 11© EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS
Starlings sit on the backs of fallow deer standing in the high grass of the nature reserve in Moenchbruch near Frankfurt, Germany, December 8© Boris Roessler/dpa via AP
A young child dressed as a devil waits for a traditional St Nicholas procession in the village of Valasska Polanka, Czech Republic, December 7. This pre-Christmas tradition has survived for centuries in a few villages in the eastern part of the country© AP Photo/Petr David Josek
Hospital staff hiding behind police vehicles near the scene of a shooting at a hospital in Ostrava, Czech Republic, December 10. Seven people were killed in a shooting attack at a hospital in Ostrava© EPA-EFE/LUKAS KABON
Former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle participate in a community services event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 12. The former president and first lady attended the inaugural Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific organized by the Obama Foundation© AP Photo/Vincent Thian
A farewell ceremony for former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov taking place at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, Moscow, Russia, December 12. Luzhkov died of heart surgery complications in Munich at the age of 83© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Red noses are seen on Banksy's Birmingham homeless reindeer mural , which has been fenced off to protect the artwork, on a railway bridge wall in Vyse Street in Birmingham, England, December 10. Banksy unveiled the artwork in a video posted to his social media accounts on December 9 and has been dubbed "God Bless Birmingham" by locals. The video shows a man he calls Ryan settling down to sleep on a bench, which appears to be "pulled" by two reindeer painted on a brick wall© Christopher Furlong/Getty Images