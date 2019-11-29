Woman suspected of spying for Ukraine detained in Sevastopol

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. A Russian woman suspected of spying for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has been detained in the Crimean city of Sevastopol, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.

"The Russian Federal Security Service has detained a Russian woman on suspicion of high treason," the statement reads. "She was recruited by Ukrainian intelligence agencies at the instruction of the Main Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry and purposefully collected secret military information," the FSB added.

According to the FSB, "a criminal case has been opened under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (high treason), an investigation is underway."

The FSB did not provide further details.