Belarusian leader congratulates head of Russian Orthodox Church on his birthday

MINSK, November 20. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sent a message of congratulations to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia on his birthday, noting his role in maintaining peace and stability in society, the Belarusian leader’s press service informed on Wednesday.

"Your tireless concern for the credibility of Orthodoxy, your support of harmony in society, tolerance, mutual respect and love facilitates peace and stability of the brotherly nations of Belarus and Russia," Lukashenko said.

According to the Belarusian leader, the church is using its over a thousand years' experience to revive, maintain and develop spiritual heritage. He noted that "believers think of Patriarch Kirill’s many years of service with warmth and gratitude."