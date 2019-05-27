Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Patriarch Kirill hopes Russia, Europe will turn "misunderstanding page"

Society & Culture
May 27, 17:58 UTC+3 STRASBOURG

The patriarch added that the Council of Europe’s decisions were important for ordinary people living in Europe as well

Share
1 pages in this article

STRASBOURG, May 27. /TASS/. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia has expressed the hope that Russia and Europe will turn "the page of misunderstanding."

"The conversation [with Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland] today was positive and substantial. <…> I don’t want to go into detail, because this is a political issue. I try to avoid such comments, but I do hope that Russia will take its place in the Council of Europe and will continue to cooperate with everyone," he told reporters on Monday summing up the results of his visit to Strasbourg.

The patriarch added that the Council of Europe’s decisions were important for ordinary people living in Europe as well. "I hope that everything will resume its natural course, and this page of misunderstanding will be turned," he added.

The primate of the Russian Orthodox Church arrived in France on a visit on May 25. On Sunday, May 26, he performed the rite of great consecration of the Church of All Saints in Strasbourg.

 

Russia and PACE

 

In April 2014, the Russian delegation to PACE was stripped of its key rights, including the right to vote and take part in the assembly’s governing bodies, over the developments in Ukraine and Crimea. The issue of restoring the Russian delegation’s rights was raised at PACE twice in 2015, but instead the sanctions were only tightened.

In 2016-2018, Russia skipped the parliamentary assembly’s meetings due to the ongoing sanctions and did not renew its credentials in the wake of anti-Russian sentiment in Strasbourg.

On 10 October 2018, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland told the PACE autumn session that the organization's Committee of Ministers will have to expel Russia from the Council’s decision-making bodies - the Committee of Ministers and the Parliamentary Assembly - if the country does not make any monetary contributions. In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that Russia would quit the Council of Europe in case opponents at the council insist on its expulsion.

The PACE summer session, during which the Council of Europe's Secretary General is to be elected, will be held in Strasbourg on June 24-28.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Drumming to the beat: St. Petersburg trots out swaggering birthday celebration
13
This week in photos: Pitt, DiCaprio at Cannes, Zelensky sworn in and Game of Thrones ends
10
School's out: Looking back at the Last Bell
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Iran seeks to edge out Russian bases in Syria and US targets Nord Stream 2
2
Russia to unveil strike drone at Army-2019 defense exhibition
3
Patriarch Kirill hopes Russia, Europe will turn "misunderstanding page"
4
Russia establishes visa-free regime with all Latin American countries
5
Nord Stream 2 on schedule despite US threats to impose sanctions — Energy Ministry
6
Russia to unveil S-350 Vityaz air defense system at Army-2019 defense exhibition
7
Russian engineers to develop power unit for Marussia-based electric car
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT