Humanitarian aspects ignored in US refusal to deport Yaroshenko — embassy

WASHINGTON, October 29. /TASS/. The US refusal to return convicted Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko to his homeland contains no reasons behind the decision and ignores the humanitarian aspect of the issue, the Russian embassy in Washington said in a statement on Monday.

"We received a yet another refusal by the US authorities to transfer Yaroshenko to Russia under the Council of Europe Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons. This can be met with nothing but indignation. The US response is more like a formal reply," the embassy said.

"It provides no reasons why the Russian request was turned down, except for formal statements that our compatriot’s deeds were ‘grave,’" the statement reads.

"In fact, the humanitarian aspect of the matter - his worsening health condition - was ignored. The prison term already served by Konstantin was also not taken into account," Russian diplomats added.