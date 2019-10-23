Viktor Bout’s wife, daughter extend stay in US to continue prison visits

NEW YORK, October 23. /TASS/. The wife and daughter of Viktor Bout, a Russian businessman who is currently serving a 25-year sentence in a US prison, have decided to extend their stay in the United States for one month in order to continue prison visits with their husband and father, Bout’s wife Alla told TASS.

"We haven’t spent enough time together," she noted, adding: "We will use all the time we have."

On Tuesday, Alla Bout said on Facebook that she and her daughter Yelizaveta would be staying in the US for another month as they "can only meet with Viktor on weekends." "Who knows when we will have a chance to meet again," she wrote.

In mid-September, Bout and his family met at Marion Federal Prison for the first time since his sentence had been announced in 2012.

Bout case

Viktor Bout was apprehended in the Thai capital of Bangkok in 2008 on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a local court at the request of the United States. He was charged with conspiracy to deliver weapons to a group calling itself the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), regarded as a terrorist organization by Washington. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and a fine of $15 mln.