Undetonated WWII aerial bomb excavated and removed from Moscow’s Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. A World War II air bomb has been unearthed and removed from Moscow’s Kremlin in the process of archaeological excavation, which had to be paused for a while, the Kremlin’s commandant, Sergei Khlebnikov, told the media on Thursday. The bomb was found on the site of what was once an ice cellar.

"An unexploded air bomb, apparently dating back to World War II, has been found. It lay deep under the surface," he said, adding that the explosive item has been removed from the Kremlin.

The president's schedule following the incident

The discovery of a World War II air bomb in the Kremlin caused no effect on the working schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"It didn’t," Peskov commented on whether the incident in some way affected the president’s work. All events on the timetable "proceed on time," he added.

Earlier on Thursday the Kremlin’s website reported that Putin held a working meeting with the acting governor of the Kurgan Region, Vadim Shumkov, in his country residence Novo-Ogaryovo.