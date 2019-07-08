Love and Marriage: Latest poll shows how Russians view matrimony and divorce

"Most Russians (77%) share the opinion that people must register their marriage when starting a family. This view is particularly widespread among people over 60 years of age (84%)," the pollster said in a statement. "Another 11% of those surveyed have a similar opinion, though they said that an official marriage was not necessary for those starting a family. This opinion is widely held among young people aged 18 to 24 years (17%) and 25 to 34 years (18%)," the pollster added.

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. As many as 77% of Russians believe that people must register their marriages, a poll conducted by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center indicates.

According to the poll’s participants, the most appropriate age for women to get married is 24 (an average based on answers containing exact figures, 94%), while for men it is 27.

In response to a divorce-related question, 56% of those polled said that every couple should make a decision about breaking up or preserving their marriage based on the family situation. A total of 30% believe that a divorce should take place when a family has actually broken up, while ten percent strongly oppose the idea of divorce regardless of the reason.

According to the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center, the reasons that can lead a couple to steer away from divorce include the impossibility of "dividing" their common children (34%) and one of the spouses’ financial dependence on the other (25%). That being said, among the reasons for divorce, the poll’s participants mentioned poverty, joblessness and an impossibility to provide for one’s family (45%), one of the spouses’ infidelity and jealous behavior (22%), or a lack of understanding between the spouses (21%). A total of 15% were confident that neither mothers nor fathers were capable of properly raising children on their own.

The nationwide telephone poll involving 1,600 respondents over 18 years of age was conducted on July 4, 2019. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5% at the 95% confidence level.