Russia presents its first neurosurgical navigation system at Moscow expo

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The Almaz-Antey Corporation presented Russia’s first optical navigation system for neurosurgery at the Zdravookhranenye-2025 exhibition in Moscow, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Multitrack system enables surgeons to plan and execute operations with precision, providing real-time visualization of the surgical instrument's position relative to the patient's anatomy. It also facilitates the integration of CT, MRI, and PET images and the generation of STL files for subsequent 3D printing.

Oleg Avetisov, director of business development at the company, said the corporation was tasked with creating a system for neurosurgical operations as part of an import substitution program.

"At that time, only foreign systems were available on the market. Now we have firmly entered the market and significantly pushed them aside,” Avetisov stated.

The development director noted that the Russian system offers advantages over foreign competitors. "We understand better than many others that doctors need fast and simple workflows: ideally, one-button operations in one second. We are pleased to hear from doctors that our system is easy to learn. The system is quick, reliable, and user-friendly,” he emphasized.

"The system accurately aligns virtual images, such as CT scans, with the patient's head. This allows for less traumatic operations and much better planning, which improves the overall outcome and recovery process for patients," Avetisov concluded.

Area of application

According to the company, Multirek is a domestic development with entirely Russian software. It has received positive reviews from leading civilian institutions in Russia and military surgeons. Since April 2024, the Multitrack surgical navigation system has been in operation at the Kirov Military Medical Academy. During this time, more than 200 successful brain surgeries have been performed in the academy's operating rooms using the system. Thirty such navigation systems installed in 22 cities across Russia are actively used in surgical practice.

The Multitrack system has a wide range of applications, including military field surgery, neurosurgery, spinal surgery, ENT surgery, maxillofacial surgery, orthopedics, and traumatology. The Multitrack system can also be used as a training simulator for surgeons.