Russia’s Progress MS-29 resupply ship splashes down in Pacific — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Progress MS-29 cargo spacecraft that undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on July 1 reentered the dense layers of the atmosphere and disintegrated while its incombustible parts splashed down in a non-navigable area of the Pacific Ocean, the State Space Corporation Roscosmos reported on Wednesday.

"The Progress MS-29 has ended its flight. The resupply ship was deorbited, after which it reentered the dense layers of the atmosphere and disintegrated," the Russian space agency said in a statement.

According to the data of the Flight Control Center of TsNIImash, the incombustible parts of the spacecraft fell in a non-navigable area in the southern Pacific, Roscosmos said.

The Progress MS-29 has thus vacated its spot for the Progress MS-31 cargo spacecraft that will launch to the ISS on July 3 and dock to the orbital outpost on July 6, it said.