Russia gets ready for July 3 launch of Progress MS-31 spaceship

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Specialists from Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos’ enterprises have completed the general assembly of the Soyuz 2.1 rocket with the Progress MS-31 cargo ship at the Baikonur spaceport, the corporation’s press service said in a statement.

"Today, at the assembly and testing facility of Site 31 of the Baikonur spaceport, specialists from Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos’ enterprises conducted the general assembly of the Soyuz 2.1 space rocket with the Progress MS-31 cargo ship," the statement reads.

Roscosmos added that plans are to deliver 2,625 kilos of cargoes onboard the cargo ship, including 1,205 kilos of dry cargoes for the crew of the 73rd extended expedition, 950 kilos of fuel to refuel the station, 420 kilos of drinking water for cosmonauts and 50 kilos of nitrogen to replenish the atmosphere of the International Space Station (ISS).

The state corporation specified that the launch of the Soyuz 2.1 space rocket with the Progress MS-31 cargo ship is scheduled for 10:33 p.m. Moscow time (7:33 p.m. GMT) on July 3. The carrier rocket together with the cargo ship is slated to be taken out on July 1.