Space remains area for cooperation in any geopolitical situation — Roscosmos

VIENNA, June 25. /TASS/. The Soviet-American Soyuz-Apollo project, implemented 50 years ago, is an example of space cooperation between the countries in the times of a severe geopolitical rift, said Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Bakanov.

"The project implemented by the USSR and the US to dock two ships in orbit is not only a scientific and technical success of the two countries, but also a symbol of the fact that even during the period of deep geopolitical tension, at the height of the Cold War, the outer space remained a field of cooperation and mutual respect," Bakanov told a plenary session of the UN Committee on Outer Space.

He said that the Soyuz-Apollo program became the first international manned space mission in the history of mankind.