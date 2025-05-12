All Russian participants at Mendeleev Olympiad win gold medals setting new record

BELO HORIZONTE /Brazil/, May 12. /TASS/. Each of the 10 members of the Russian team at the 59th International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad (IMChO-59) that kicked off in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on May 6, has won a gold medal, a TASS correspondent reported from the closing ceremony.

This is a record-breaking number of gold medals for Russia at the event. Last year, Russian participants took home five gold and five silver medals.

The gold medals were clinched by Andrey Varaksin and Yaroslav Kosolapov of Magnitogorsk, Viktor Demidov, Fyodor Kuznetsov, Vladimir Yelistratov and Igor Ustinov of Moscow, Nikita Maslyuk of Krasnodar, Pavel Revzin of St. Petersburg, and Albert Semenov and Rashit Faskhutdinov of Kazan.

"Tasks were very complicated and long. Our guys liked the experimental or practical round the most. The thing is that each task can be solved but this must be done within a certain timeframe and it’s always too short. Our kids coped, their results are at the world level," Vadim Yeremin, the head coach of the Russian team told a TASS correspondent commenting on the win.

The International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad is a top-level chemistry competition for secondary school students.