BRICS ensures scientific interaction beyond its borders — aide

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. BRICS serves as a venue for interaction between scientists from various countries, not only ones from the association, which is broadly used by researchers, Russian presidential aide Andrey Fursenko told TASS.

"BRICS is a very good platform, it allows not only scientists from BRICS countries but also from other states to meet. Scientists are happy to take advantage of this opportunity," Fursenko told a TASS correspondent on the sidelines of a meeting of the heads of the BRICS academies of sciences to mark the 300th anniversary of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

He pointed out that Russian researchers continue to cooperate with their colleagues from other countries, including unfriendly ones. "The scientists maintain interaction. <…> I think that it is impossible [to restrict this]. <…> It is regrettable that such restrictions exist [for Russia including in science]. This comes not primarily from science, but from power structures. What can we do? We will live in these conditions," Fursenko added.

Russia took over as chair of BRICS on January 2, 2024. Its chairmanship will last until the end of this year, during which it will oversee over 250 events in various areas, with the keynote being the BRICS Summit in Kazan in October 2024.

The meeting of the heads of the BRICS academies of sciences, timed to coincide with the 300th anniversary of the Russian Academy of Sciences, is taking place in Moscow on May 29. On Thursday, its participants will continue their work at the Kurchatov Institute. The forum will facilitate discussion on organizing a common scientific and educational space of BRICS countries, creating an information-analytical and publishing platform, conducting joint research under megascience programs and forming international teams of young scientists.