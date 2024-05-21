Three satellites of Rassvet-2 mission successfully orbited — Bureau 1440

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Three low-orbit spacecraft created within the framework of the experimental mission Rassvet-2 have been successfully launched into the target polar orbit, the private space company Bureau 1440 has said.

"We are pleased to announce that on May 17, our second experimental mission, Rassvet-2, was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome as a secondary payload. All three satellites of the mission were successfully placed into the target polar orbit, contacted and put under control. A few months of orbital experiments and flight qualification of technologies and equipment necessary for the creation of domestic broadband satellite communications service with global coverage are ahead of us," the news release reads.

Rassvet-2 is a space laboratory for experimental testing of technical solutions developed by Bureau 1440, which will form the basis of the target space system.

As Bureau 1440 said, the new satellites are twice as large in mass and size in contrast to their predecessors. They were complemented by updated payloads and service instruments.

"For the first time in the history of the domestic space industry, the vehicles are equipped with satellite communication equipment using the 5G NTN standard protocol and inter-satellite laser communication terminals," the company said.