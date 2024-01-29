Chinese researchers successfully clone bull calves of endangered cattle breeds

BEIJING, January 29. /TASS/. Chinese researchers have successfully cloned steers of the endangered Zhangmu and Apeijiaza cattle breeds, which are native to the Tibetan highlands in the Tibet Autonomous Region (Xizang) in southwestern China, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Four male calves of each breed were born in Yunyang County, Chongqing Municipality, in southwestern China, the report read.

"This marks the world's first successful cloning of cattle from Xizang," the publication said.

Minor herds of these breeds are found in the Tibet Autonomous Region (Xizang) of China on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau at an altitude of approximately 3,500 meters above sea level.

Chinese media previously reported on the cloning of the highly productive Holstein Friesian breed of cow, capable of producing 18 tons of milk per year. According to the Global Times newspaper, scientists from the Northwest Agricultural and Forestry University of China cloned three calves through the somatic cell nuclear transfer method. The biologists used tissues from the animal's ear.

Chinese researchers have conducted a number of other cloning experiments in recent years, particularly with pigs, horses, cats, dogs and other animals.

