Russian cosmonauts to make 6-hour spacewalk Fri — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, who is also a TASS special correspondent, and Denis Matveyev will spend about six and a half hours in outer space on Friday, Roscosmos corporation has said.

Their main task is to continue preparing the ERA manipulator for operation on the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS).

For Artemiev, this is will be an eighth spacewalk and for Matveev, a fourth. Both cosmonauts will use the Orlan-ISS spacesuits. Artemyev’s spacesuit has red stripes, and Matveyev’s blue ones.