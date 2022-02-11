Arianespace successfully launches 34 OneWeb satellites

PARIS, February 11. /TASS/. All 34 UK OneWeb communications satellites, launched on Thursday from the Kourou space center in French Guiana, were successfully launched into orbit by the Fregat-M upper stage, Arianespace announced on Friday.

"First Arianespace’s mission of 2022 and OneWeb’s thirteenth launch, Soyuz Flight VS27 successfully put 34 additional constellation satellites into a near-polar orbit," the statement said.

"2022 begins with the successful orbiting of 34 satellites for OneWeb. Congratulations to all the teams who made this thirteenth launch for OneWeb a success. More OneWeb missions are coming soon this year and will enable the start of the constellation’s global services. We are proud to contribute to the OneWeb project, which will increase connectivity on earth while treating space as a natural resource and being committed to protecting it," CEO of Arianespace Stephane Israel said.

The next batch of 36 OneWeb satellites will be launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on March 4, the company said. "Stay tuned, our next #OneWebLaunch is scheduled for March 4th, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan," the company wrote on Twitter.