SpaceX launches Dragon spacecraft packed with cargo to ISS from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, December 21. /TASS/. Space X launched a Dragon spacecraft to resupply the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday, TASS correspondent reported from the site.

A Falcon-9 carrier rocket blasted off a launch site at Cape Canaveral in Florida at 05:07 am EDT (13:07 Moscow time). The spacecraft will deliver about 3.3 tonnes of cargo to the ISS, including food, supplies, equipment for the crew and materials for various experiments. This is the 24th Commercial Resupply Services mission.

"Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, marking the 100th successful landing of an orbital class rocket booster!" SpaceX tweeted. For the first time, the company managed to successfully return the first stage of the carrier to Earth six years ago - on December 21, 2015.

On December 22, Dragon will dock with the ISS automatically at 04:30 am EDT (12:30 Moscow time). Dragon is expected to stay in orbit for about a month, after which it will detach from the ISS and land off the coast of Florida.