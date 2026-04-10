Ukraine won’t be able to use Easter truce to gain military advantage — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Moscow will respond to any unfriendly actions by Kiev; the Ukrainian armed forces will not be able to use the Easter truce to gain a military advantage, Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik stated.

"This is a period that does not allow the Ukrainian side to use it in any way to gain a military advantage, to regroup, or to take any actions that could change their military situation," the diplomat said during a Rossiya-1 TV broadcast.

Miroshnik noted that Vladimir Zelensky is interested in a longer ceasefire in order to try to change the balance of power on the battlefield. "Russia will not give such gifts to anyone. Russia will certainly respond to any unfriendly actions toward Ukraine. Sharing battlefield advantages is also not part of Russia's plans. I don’t think the Ukrainian side will succeed in exploiting a humanitarian gesture to gain a military advantage," the diplomat emphasized.