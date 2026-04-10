Russian forces to perform missions until systemic agreements are reached — MFA

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian forces will continue to perform their missions until systemic agreements are reached with Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Russia has repeatedly said that we need a systemic solution. We aren’t interested in pauses for the retraining of troops for another round of violence. We aren’t interested in such actions, so the military will continue to perform its missions in line with what has been said on the issue before. All this will continue until systemic agreements are reached, without any pauses," he told the Vesti television news program.

Miroshnik pointed out that pauses could only provide Ukraine with a chance to regroup and train its forces, which ran counter to Russia’s plans. He stressed that a ceasefire could be used as a settlement tool only after agreements were reached.