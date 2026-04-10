Iran will agree to end war if its 10-point proposal is accepted, ambassador says

TASHKENT, April 10. /TASS/. Tehran will agree to put an end to the war with Washington only if the conditions outlined in Iran’s 10-point proposal are accepted, Mohammad Ali Eskandari, Iran's ambassador to Uzbekistan, said.

"Iran will agree to end the war only after the principles Iran put forward in its 10-point proposal are accepted and its details are finalized at talks," the Iranian diplomat told a group of journalists at a meeting.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10. According to the Iranian public broadcaster, the talks are expected to be face-to-face.