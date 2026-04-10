US unlikely to abandon pressure on Iran until objectives are met — Turkish expert

ISTANBUL, April 10. /TASS/. The United States has spent too many resources confronting Iran and will not leave it alone until it achieves its goals, a Turkish international relations expert, Professor Canan Terjan of Istanbul Aydin University, told TASS.

"The United States will not give up on Iran. They have spent too much money and have so far received nothing in return. Even if a ceasefire is reached now, its durability will depend on a number of conditions. If the situation does not develop in the US’ interests, they will resume the war. Reopening the Strait of Hormuz is not enough for the US, although it will ease the pressure on it. The US seeks to gain control over oil or install a loyal regime in Iran. It wants such advantages and will not leave Iran alone until it gets them," Terjan said.

She recalled that a similar situation occurred last year. "They fought for 12 days, then peace followed, and less than a year later the war resumed because America had not achieved its goal," the expert said.

In her opinion, Israel’s plans in the war with Iran are linked to territorial gains. "It views all captured territories as spoils. Iran poses a serious threat to Israel, and regime change there is critically important for Israel, as it cannot operate freely in Lebanon and Gaza. Due to the support Iran provides, Israel cannot achieve its goals. Moreover, Israel seeks dominance in the Middle East and the Mediterranean," Terjan noted.

US President Donald Trump announced on April 7 a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the sides have resolved most contentious issues, and Washington is considering Tehran’s 10-point proposals as a working basis for further talks.

The US leader said the decision was made amid Iran’s readiness to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran, in turn, agreed to halt "retaliatory attacks" provided no strikes are carried out against the Islamic republic.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, acting as a mediator between the sides, invited them to talks on April 10. According to Iranian state television, the talks are expected to be held directly.