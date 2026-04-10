Talks on Ukraine to resume once all three parties show readiness — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Moscow has not withdrawn from talks on Ukraine and the process will resume once all three parties express readiness, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"The current ceasefire is unlikely to have any significant impact on the situation. This is, say, a message to thoughtful people across the world and the countries that see our actions openly. They understand perfectly well that this is a humanitarian gesture, traditional for Russia, which highlights Russia’s commitment to political and diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict. Russia has not withdrawn from the negotiation process, so when the three parties are ready, a date will be set for a meeting, and the most important thing is that it should be meaningful and everyone should be prepared to reach an agreement," he told the Vesti television news program.

According to Miroshnik, the statements Ukraine has made so far "are largely creating a virtual situation for the United States to see," where Kiev allegedly seeks peace. "However, the aspects of peace Ukraine is talking about are turned inside out and distorted too much. They aren’t in line with reality, while pragmatic issues and pragmatic approaches should be addressed at the negotiating table, which would make it possible to ensure long-term peace. <...> Statements are not enough; specific steps and actions need to be taken," the diplomat emphasized.