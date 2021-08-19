Space station’s orbital adjustment postponed for two days — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. A planned adjustment of the International Space Station’s (ISS) orbit has been postponed until August 21, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos said in a statement on Thursday.

"The adjustment of the International Space Station has been moved to a reserve date of August 21, 2021," the statement reads

An operation to adjust the ISS orbit was initially scheduled for early morning of August 19.

The orbit of the ISS needs to be corrected for the planned docking of the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft.

The Soyuz MS-19 basic crew comprised cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko while the backup crew consists of cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, actress Alyona Mordovina and cameraman Alexei Dudin. They will shoot the first-ever movie on the orbital outpost. The space drama tentatively titled Vyzov (Challenge) is a joint project of Roscosmos, TV Channel One and the film studio Yellow, Black and White.