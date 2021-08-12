NASA astronauts reject lie detector test in Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft hole probe — source

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts took a lie detector test to clear up the situation with a hole discovered on the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft while NASA astronauts rejected it, a high-ranking source in the domestic space industry told TASS on Thursday.

"The Americans refused to take a lie detector test, in contrast to the Russian cosmonauts," the source said.

The Russian side received no possibility to examine the tools and drill bits available on the International Space Station for the presence of the remainder of metal chips from the hull of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft, he emphasized.

On August 30, 2018, a drop in air pressure was detected aboard the International Space Station. It turned out later that the air was leaking through a hole in the habitation compartment of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft. Specialists concluded that the hole had been drilled in the spacecraft’s hull from inside.

Head of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin announced in September 2019 that the Russian space agency knew the origin of the hole but would not disclose this information to the public.