NASA congratulates Russian partners on successful docking of Nauka module with ISS

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) congratulated its Russian partners on the successful docking of Russia’s Nauka (Science) multi-purpose laboratory module with the International Space Station (ISS).

The Nauka research lab successfully docked with the orbital outpost in the automatic mode earlier on Thursday.

"Congratulations our Russian partners Roscosmos on the successful docking of their Nauka module to the Space Station," former astronaut and current NASA Associate Administrator Robert Cabana wrote on NASA’s Twitter on Thursday.

The Nauka multi-functional laboratory module is for implementing a Russian program of applied research and experiments. With the launch of the Nauka research module into operation, the Russian segment of the International Space Station will receive additional space for equipping workplaces, storing cargoes and accommodating water and oxygen regeneration equipment.

The Nauka module will provide a second toilet for Russian cosmonauts (the first is located in the Zvezda module) and a room for a third crewmember. It will also use the European Robotic Arm (ERA) that will help perform some operations without spacewalks.