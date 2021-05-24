Russian specialists exploring Sputnik V production options in Kyrgyzstan, says Putin

SOCHI, May 24. /TASS/. Russian specialists are exploring the opportunity of producing the Sputnik V coronavirus jab at a site in Kyrgyzstan, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday during talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov.

"Our specialists are now looking into the prospects of unfurling production of our preventive remedy known already all over the world as Sputnik V, on a site in Kyrgyzstan," the Russian leader revealed.

The two states are vigorously engaged in fighting the pandemic, Putin noted. "Russia has supported and intends to continue supporting Kyrgyzstan by supplying test systems, antiviral drugs and the vaccine," he added.