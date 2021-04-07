Russian Health Ministry develops two new platforms for creation of vaccines

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Two new technological platforms for the creation of vaccines are being developed by the Russian Health Ministry, head of the ministry’s department for state regulation of circulation of pharmaceuticals Filipp Romanov reported on Wednesday.

"The Russian Health Ministry pays a lot of attention to this issue, particularly regarding vaccines, <...> currently the Health Ministry is working on creating two alternative technological platforms for the development of vaccines based on virus-like particles and on an attenuated virus. This year and the next one, the Influenza Research Institute plans to begin clinical trials of vaccines developed on these technological platforms," he said at an expert roundtable at TASS on facilitating scientific research for pharmaceutics and healthcare in Russia on the occasion of the World Health Day and the Year of Science and Technologies.

He added that, in particular, vaccines against rotavirus infections are being developed based on these platforms. The official emphasized that the presence of technological solutions and blueprints is a key priority in ensuring readiness for future threats.