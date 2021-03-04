Russia commences design of first Venerian mission since Soviet era

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russia begins designing the Venus-D automatic interplanetary stations, Russian Academy of Sciences’ (RAS) Space Research Institute head Lev Zelyony said, adding that negotiations with contractors are underway.

"We begin the technical design of the project. An important meeting between RAS and Roscosmos management took place; we made decision, in particular, on the Venerian program," Zelyony said.

According to the RAS scientist, the main contours of the Russian Venerian program will gain shape during the ongoing design. The first stage of the planetary exploration will be the launch of the Venus-D automatic interplanetary station. The project contractors are Lavochkin NPO and the Space Research Institute. The design may take two years, Zelyony speculated.

"We hope that the first spacecraft will fly to Venus in 2029," the scientist said.

The Venerian program aims to deliver the planet’s soil to Earth. It will take place after landing, exploration of the landing area and examination of soil specimen.

In 2020, Zelyony told TASS that Russia plans a new Venus exploration program, which will involve launches of at least three scientific spacecraft. The Venus-D would become the first expedition, scheduled for the late 2020-ies, he said at the time, adding that Russia’s last Venerian program took place during the Soviet Union era.

Previously, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said that Russia plans to send its own Venerian mission, apart from the US-Russian joint Venus-D project. Roscosmos underscored that Russia does not refuse to cooperate with the US on the Venus-D project, but plans to refrain from widescale international cooperation on this mission.