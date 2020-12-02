Sergey Kulikov calls Rusnano's technical tasks "a dream of any manager"

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Military-Industrial Commission Sergey Kulikov has welcomed the Russian President’s proposal appointing him as the head of the Rusnano company. Putin invited Kulikov to head the Rusnano company at a meeting on Wednesday.

"This is an extremely important task, the dream of any technology investor, and of any manager. This is such a large-scale extraordinary task to create products and conditions for the implementation of our main national advantages at priority rates," Kulikov said, answering the question of the head of state about how he sees his tasks at the new position.

Kulikov added that he considers it important to "learn how to turn ideas into products, sales into life cycle contracts with services, and experimental production into industrial ones."

JSC Rusnano was created in 2011 as a result of the reorganization of the state corporation Russian Corporation of Nanotechnologies.

Anatoly Chubais was the company’s general director since 2008. After the company was transformed from a state corporation into a joint-stock company, Chubais took over as chairman of the board of JSC Rusnano, and then headed the Rusnano management company, which was created in 2013.

On November 23, 2020, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that Rusnano, together with a number of other development institutions, would be merged into an investment block based on VEB.RF.