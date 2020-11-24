Russia hails launch of China’s lunar probe

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes China’s achievements in space exploration and regards this field as very promising for bilateral cooperation, Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said about China’s launch of the moon sample return mission, which will for the first time in the history of China’s space exploration bring samples of lunar soil and rock to the Earth.

"Naturally, we welcome the achievements of our allies - our Chinese colleagues - in the field of space exploration," the Kremlin official said. "Cooperation in space exploration is one of the areas that has the broadest potential for bilateral interaction."

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Tuesday launched a moon sample return mission Chang’e, which will bring lunar soil and rock samples to the Earth.

It is expected that the project will become a landmark event in China’s lunar program as it will put the correctness of Beijing’s lunar exploration strategy to test. Also, it will provide valuable information that will give a boost to Chinese space technologies.

Peskov said nothing about Russia’s plans for sending a mission to Mars. "The program was discussed, but as far as the details of and outlook for its implementation are concerned, Roscosmos will provide the necessary explanations," he said.