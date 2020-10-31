Russia completes concept design of rocket for flights to Mars

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Makeyev State Rocket Center, known for its prospective Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), has designed the concept of Leader, a super-heavy space rocket to be used for missions to the Moon and Mars, according to the company’s documents obtained by TASS.

In line with the document, the company registered "the concept of creating a family of super-heavy rockets on the basis of the Leader rocket."

The basic variant of the space rocket - the Leader rocket - will be equipped with two first-stage side boosters with RD-171M oxygen-kerosene engines and one second-stage central booster featuring RD-0120 hydrogen-burning engine. The upper stage will include a booster, an orbital transfer vehicle and the Orel manned spacecraft.

The rocket will be capable of delivering 53 tonnes of payload to the low-Earth orbit. Its total weight is estimated at 1,143 tonnes.

The rocket for a Moon mission will be built on the basis of two Leader rockets, or four side boosters and two central cores on the first and second stages. It will be capable of delivering 106 tonnes of payload to the low-Earth orbit. The rocket’s total weight is estimated at 2,284 tonnes. This modification of the rocket is not planned for use in manned space missions.

The rocket for a mission to Mars will comprise three basic Leader rockets. It will be capable of delivering 160 tonnes of payload to the low-Earth orbit. The rocket’s total weight is 3,430 tonnes.