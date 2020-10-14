Scientists create device to increase effectiveness of COVID-19 treatment with Sendai virus

YEKATERINBURG, October 14. /TASS/. A portable laser device for the increased effectiveness of treatment of the coronavirus infection with Sendai virus has been developed by Russian scientists. The new device has already been patented in the US, President of Russian Society for Immunology, academic director of the Institute of Immunology and Physiology of the Ural Branch of Russia’s Academy of Sciences, academician Valery Chereshnev said on Wednesday at a meeting of the Eurasian Scientific Research Institute of Human Life of the Ural State University of Economics.

In March 2020, a group of Russian scientists proposed a method of treating coronavirus patients based on laser delivery of harmless Sendai virus to affected organs. In the presence of Sendai virus the immune system begins to produce antibodies which suppress the spread of the coronavirus in human body.