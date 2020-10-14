Scientists create device to increase effectiveness of COVID-19 treatment with Sendai virus

YEKATERINBURG, October 14. /TASS/. A portable laser device for the increased effectiveness of treatment of the coronavirus infection with Sendai virus has been developed by Russian scientists. The new device has already been patented in the US, President of Russian Society for Immunology, academic director of the Institute of Immunology and Physiology of the Ural Branch of Russia’s Academy of Sciences, academician Valery Chereshnev said on Wednesday at a meeting of the Eurasian Scientific Research Institute of Human Life of the Ural State University of Economics.
In March 2020, a group of Russian scientists proposed a method of treating coronavirus patients based on laser delivery of harmless Sendai virus to affected organs. In the presence of Sendai virus the immune system begins to produce antibodies which suppress the spread of the coronavirus in human body.
"A laser technology enhancing the effectiveness of virotherapy was developed in Russia. Laser-activated dendritic cells deliver Sendai virus to target cells. A unique domestic portable infra-red laser device was created to enhance the effectiveness of virotherapy," the researcher said in his presentation entitled "The COVID-19 infection: problems and solutions."
He noted that the laser irradiator which sharply increases the activation of a vaccine and immunogenic preparations was patented in the US.
"This is the infra-red laser, [with] the power of 8-10 watts, [with] the exposure from one to three minutes to the skin area where the vaccine will be injected. <…> If the skin area is preliminarily irradiated, the so-called heat shock proteins, the nonspecific immunostimulants, will be significantly activated in this location," the scientist specified.