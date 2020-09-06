Soyuz carrier rocket’s third stage failure detected in January fixed - Progress center

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Progress Rocket and Space Center has eliminated the failure of Soyuz-2.1a upper stage that led to a postponed launch from the Plesetsk spaceport in January, the center told TASS.

"The failure of the third stage of Soyuz-2.1a rocket that was detected during the preparation for the launch in January 2020 has been determined and fixed in accordance with the established procedure," the press service said.

According to the Progress center, a number of measures was carried out in order to prevent such situations. "The further successful launches of Soyuz-1 rockets confirmed that these decisions were right," the press service stressed.

The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket was scheduled to be launched from the Plesetsk spaceport in northern Russia with Meridian-M satellite on January 24, but the launch was put off due to a short circuit in the electrical equipment of the rocket’s third stage. After that, the rocket was removed from the launch pad and its faulty stage was replaced.

In March the Progress center told TASS that the Soyuz-2.1a rocket’s third stage would be used as part of another carrier.