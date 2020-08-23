Launches from Vostochny space center to resume in late 2020

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The Center For Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure (TsENKI) plans to resume launches from the Vostochny space center in Russia’s Far East in late 2020, the center’s press service told TASS in the run-up to the Army-2020 forum.

"We plan to resume launches at the end of the year," the press service said.

Annual technical maintenance of ground-based equipment at Vostochny is to be completed later this month, TsENKI said.

The previous launch from Vostochny took place in 2019.

"The pause in launches does not affect the ground equipment’s readiness for carrying them out," the press service said.

The press service of the Samara-based Progress Rocket and Space Center told TASS earlier this month that it expected to resume OneWeb launches from Vostochny in the fourth quarter of 2020.