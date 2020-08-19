UFO video footage captured by Russian cosmonaut sent for analysis - Roscosmos

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The footage of five unidentified objects flying over the Southern hemisphere captured by a Russian cosmonaut at the International Space Station (ISS) has been sent to experts for analysis, Roscosmos Spokesman Vladimir Ustimenko said on the Rossiya-24 channel on Wednesday, noting that it is too early to jump to conclusions over the nature of the objects captured on video.

"It is too early to make conclusions until our Roscosmos researchers and scientists at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences tell us what they think," he said. "It was decided to hand over those materials to experts, who will tell us what that was in their opinion."

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian astronaut Ivan Vagner, who is currently at the International Space Station (ISS), said that he might have detected a group of five unidentified flying objects (UFOs) when shooting a time lapse video. He was shooting the peak of Aurora Borealis when flying over the Antarctic.

The spaceman stated that he had informed Russian state space corporation Roscosmos about his findings, also sending the video to the Central Research Institute of Machine Building (TsNIIMash) and the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences for further analysis.