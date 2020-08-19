Scientists begin studies at walrus rookery on Yamal

TASS, August 19. Russian scientists continue studies to understand why for the second year running walruses come to the Kara Sea’s costal area near the Kharasavei settlement in the Yamalo-Nenets Region, Director of the Russian Center for Arctic Development Andrei Umnikov told TASS.

In October, 2019, scientists saw on the Yamal Peninsula’s north-western coast more than 1,000 walruses. Earlier, only occasional short-term visits have been reported. But on July 11, 2020, about 15 male mammals were seen coming to the new rookery again.

"Scientists are there now. They have begun analyzing why the animals come to the coast. They also plan to tag them with satellite transmitters and to take all necessary samples," he said.

Two scientists remain at the potential rookery, waiting for walruses to come.

The regional government’s press service told TASS earlier the studies would offer approaches to monitor walruses, which could be indicators of the sea ecosystem.

The biggest rookery in the Kara Sea

According to the Sea Mammals Scientific-Expedition Center, the rookery, which appeared on the Yamal in 2019, is the biggest ever rookery of walruses in the Kara Sea. In the 6th - 8th centuries, there used to be human settlements, the Center said. Archeologists say the people used to hunted walruses on the shore.

"Thus, back then, walruses had a rookery there," the Center said. "They have returned to the place, where they were at least 1,500 years ago."

Preparations

Before the studies began, volunteers cleaned the coastal line from waste. The team worked there between July 15 and July 31. The volunteers removed more than 180 tonnes of metal from the potential rookery.

"Between July 15 and 31, volunteers, both experienced and newcomers, cleaned the coastal line," the Center’s director said. "The newcomers have been trained and chosen under the Green Arctic project. The cleaning featured eight volunteers."

The cleaned area was 300 hectares. The volunteers gathered 3,000 metal barrels, 1.5km of pipes, dug out two tractors, 16 power generators and engines, and dismantled a former meteorology station and 12 temporary houses nearby.

"The volunteers used an excavator," Umnikov said. "In winter, when the tundra gets more or less frozen, the waste will be transported to the Kharasavei settlement, and within the winter period it will be transported to the mainland for further processing."

Trailer town

The volunteers lived in a town of construction trailers.

"They lived in a comfortable trailer town, where they had three accommodation trailers, one canteen, a sauna, a trailer for a diesel power generator and technical water," the director continued. "Those were comfortable housing conditions, almost like at home."

The team started working at 8.30 in the morning, and often worked till late at night. Thus, they completed the task two days ahead of the schedule. "It was hard labor. In fact, they’ve managed rather quickly and collected 100% of waste on the coastline," he added.

Expeditions’ financing

According to the Yamalo-Nenets Region’s governmental press service, the Russian Center for Arctic Development has provided for the expedition’s transport, accommodation, equipment and catering.

As for the scientific expedition, scientists of the Sea Mammals Scientific-Expedition Center (Moscow) are paid by their employer, and the volunteers worked for free.

Green Arctic, an inter-regional eco-sociological non-governmental organization, was established in 2014. Its well-known projects are volunteer cleaning on the Bely and Vilkistky Islands. Ecology expeditions are organized in cooperation with the Russian Center for Arctic Development. In many projects Green Arctic cooperates with scientists from the Center’s environment sector.

Walruses are big sea mammals. They are on Russia’s and Yamal’s Red Data Books.

The Yamalo-Nenets Region’s territory lies mostly north of the Polar Circle. The climate is cold. Winters continue for up to eight months.