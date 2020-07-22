Crew Dragon will blast to ISS no earlier than late September - NASA

NEW YORK, July 23. /TASS/. The launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon to the International Space Station with four crewmembers onboard will take place no earlier than late September, 2020, NASA said in a statement.

The agency noted, "The launch is targeted for no earlier than late-September, following a successful return from the space station and evaluation of NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 test flight with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley." The spacecraft is expected to disengage from the ISS on August 1, while the astronauts will return to Earth on August 2.

The statement underlined that it will be the first regularly scheduled flight for Crew Dragon.

NASA clarified, "Crew Dragon commander Michael Hopkins, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialist Shannon Walker - all of NASA - along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) mission specialist Soichi Noguchi" will travel to the ISS on board the spacecraft that will be launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (Florida).

Crew Dragon used its automatic system to dock to the ISS on May 31. Falcon 9 rocket with the spacecraft was successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center on May 30.