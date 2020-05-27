Rogozin: Elon Musk’s idea to bomb Mars is cover-up for deployment of nukes in space

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s idea to bomb Mars with nuclear charges is abhorrent and inhumane. This is merely a cover to put nuclear weapons into space, Russian space agency Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said Wednesday.

"Recently, Elon Musk stated he wants to bomb Mars with nuclear charges to make its atmosphere more feasible for human life. It is absolutely obvious that the idea to bomb Mars with nuclear charges is absolutely abhorrent from a humanitarian standpoint. Who gave him right to destroy a planet?" Rogozin asked in an interview on YouTube.

"We understand that one thing stands behind all this demagogy: this is a cover for deployment of nuclear weapons in space. We see such attempts, we consider them unacceptable and we will oppose them as much as we can," Roscosmos head said, adding that Russia has what to respond to this with.