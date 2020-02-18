Ban on patenting genome editing know-how in Russia should be lifted — scientist

"What obstacles to the development of these technologies do we see today? In Russia and elsewhere in the world for some reason there exists a ban on the legal protection and patenting of methods to modify human embryo cells. I would like to point out that most experts are unanimous that such know-how will be authorized for use some day (if not today, then in the foreseeable future). The existence of such a ban greatly hinders research and development," he told the roundtable meeting Genome Editing Technologies: Ethical and Medical Aspects at Russia’s Civic Chamber on Tuesday.

Rebrikov specified that he was referring to the need for lifting a ban from patenting methods to modify human embryo cells under article 1349 of the Civil Code.

"We are working on different know-hows. Around the world and practically in all fields it is possible to protect know-hows as a result of intellectual activity, to patent them. Meanwhile if we declare that this or that invention is aimed at correcting the embryo’s mutation, then our Civil Code and everybody around the world says that I cannot apply for a patent. As a result, this field is developing more slowly than it could have. Both researchers and companies that order such research are unprepared to invest into fields where they are unable to protect their inventions," Rebrikov told reporters.

He explained that it was totally unnecessary to plant edited embryos into the female body. Embryos can be frozen until the moment the know-how’s feasibility and safety has been proven.

"Frozen embryos might be kept at such a cryobank until the authorities rule it possible to use them. In the meantime we may go ahead with polishing this procedure and testing it on the condition of the parents’ consent," Rebrikov pointed out, adding that the genome editing might be used first thing to correct mutations resulting in grave hereditary diseases.

The director of the Bochkov Research Center for Medical Genetics, president of the Russian Medical Genetics Association, Sergei Kutsev, opined that genome editing was certainly "not an issue on tomorrow’s agenda," but at the same time agreed that such technologies might begin to be used in practice in five to ten years from now.

