Hainan puts unique South China Sea species on display at Moscow exhibition

HAIKOU, September 13. /TASS/. The Hainan Museum of the South China Sea presented a unique collection of samples of the tropical fauna of the South China Sea in Moscow. According to the museum, this exposition will become the largest in the history of its international cooperation and its first independent exhibition abroad.

The exposition dubbed "Treasures of the South China Sea" is open at the Zoological Museum of the Moscow State University. Visitors will be able to learn more many species of fish and shellfish inhabiting the South China Sea, including reef fish, gastropods and bivalves, and other fauna species.

"The exhibits brought from the South China Sea and the Zoological Museum's vast collection show the fauna of two regions of the world separated by thousands of kilometers, which will allow the visitors to enjoy the captivating beauty of the biological diversity of our planet," the museum's statement reads.

The exhibition is dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China and will run until December 2019.

The Zoological Museum of the Moscow State University was founded in 1791. Its collection contains more than 10 million exhibits, which makes it one of the largest museums of this kind in Russia.