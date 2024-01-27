Russian air defenses down Uragan missile over Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have destroyed a missile from Ukraine’s Uragan multiple rocket launcher over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"On January 27 at about 8:30 p.m. Moscow time (5:30 p.m. GMT), the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities inside the Russian Federation using an Uragan multiple launch rocket system was thwarted. The air defense forces on duty destroyed the missile over the Belgorod Region," the statement said.