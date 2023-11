MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. An entry about judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Sergio Godinez, who earlier issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, has been added to the Russian Interior Ministry’s database of wanted persons.

The entry gives the judge’s full name - Sergio Gerardo Ugalde God·nez - and says the judge is wanted "in accordance with an article of the Russian Criminal Code.".