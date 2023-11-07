Rosatom ready to design NPP project for Kazakhstan — Putin

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom is ready to design a nuclear power plant for Kazakhstan if the country’s government makes a relevant decision, ussian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview to the country’s Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper, published on Wednesday.

"As you know, the leadership of the Republic of Kazakhstan is considering the construction of the nuclear power plant on its territory. If the decision to implement this project is made, Rosatom State Corporation is ready to develop a relevant project using the most advanced technologies in compliance with the highest environmental requirements and safety standards," the Russian leader said.