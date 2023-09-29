Russian air defenses destroy 11 Ukrainian drones above Kaluga, Kursk regions

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Rusisan missile defenses shot down 11 Ukrainian drones above the Russian regions of Kaluga and Kursk early on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the early hours of September 29, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities on the Russian Federation’s territory involving fixed-wing drones was foiled. On-duty air defense units destroyed 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: one above the Kaluga Region and ten above the Kursk region," the ministry said.