Russian security service starts mutiny probe after statements by Prigozhin — committee

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee on Friday demanded that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the private military company Wagner, stop unlawful actions and said the Russian Federal Security Service started a mutiny investigation in connection with his recent statements.

"The statements that are being spread on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin are absolutely unfounded. In connection with these statements, the Federal Security Service of Russia has started an investigation into a call for an armed mutiny. We demand that unlawful actions be stopped immediately," the committee said in a statement.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the situation that is unfolding around Prigozhin, and the necessary measures are being taken.

Also, the Russian Defense Ministry said that reports circulating on social media that allege the Russian Armed Forces had delivered a strike on "PMC Wagner encampments in the rear" are false.