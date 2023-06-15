Russia regrets to see artificial politicization in BSEC — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia notes with regret that the work of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) is artificially politicized, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We note with regret the ongoing trend toward artificial politicization of the working processes within the BSEC and its parliamentary assembly. It is a serious obstacle for the development of the Black Sea region’s rich economic potential and it undermines the atmosphere of dialogue and trust," he told a BSEC ministerial meeting.

According to the Russian top diplomat, the beneficiaries of this situation are Western countries, which are seeking to use the Black Sea region in their economic and military interests. "Russia stands for preserving useful mechanisms of regional cooperation and creating conditions for their effective operation," he stressed.

The minister noted that Russia continues its efforts to develop trade and economic cooperation and enhance energy security. "After the terrorist attacks on Nord Streams, we ensure gas supplies via Black Sea pipelines to all who want to buy it. We are in talks with Ankara and other foreign colleagues on the implementation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative on the establishment of a gas distribution center in Turkey. We organize annual international conferences on risk management in the energy sector under the BSEC’s auspices," he added.